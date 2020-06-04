The independent candidate for Nez Perce County sheriff announced Wednesday he will designate Lewiston Police Officer Mike Rigney as his chief deputy should he win the election in November over incumbent Sheriff Joe Rodriguez.
Bryce Scrimsher, a former chief deputy for Rodriguez at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office before Rodriguez fired him in 2018, said his choice of Rigney as chief deputy “is one of the most important decisions a sheriff can make for the community.”
Rigney has 24 years of experience in law enforcement. He is currently the senior officer in the Lewiston Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Program. Rigney also served in the U.S. Air Force.
“It’s an honor to be chosen for the chief deputy position and both Bryce and I are committed to serving the people of Nez Perce County,” Rigney said.
The chief deputy guides the day-to-day operations and ensure deputies have the tools and training they need, Scrimsher said.
“I believe the chief deputy must be an example of the integrity I expect of myself and every person at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Department,” Scrimsher said.
Scrimsher challenges Rodriguez in the Nov. 3 general election. Rodriguez defeated Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sgt. Patrick Santos in Tuesday’s Republican Primary.