Nez Perce County added three additional deaths to its COVID-19 toll Thursday, bringing the total to five people who have died of the illness in the county.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District confirmed the three additional deaths, as well as one more confirmed case of COVID-19. There are now 25 confirmed cases in the North Central District, as well as two probable cases, which were added to the district’s records for the first time Thursday.
All five of the deaths occurred in people older than 50; four were men, one was a woman, according to the North Central District.
There are now 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nez Perce County and the two probable cases.
There were no additional confirmed cases in the rest of the five-county region. Both Idaho and Latah counties have three cases each; Clearwater and Lewis counties have none. No deaths have occurred in these areas.
The North Central District reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidelines for clinicians on evaluating and testing people for COVID-19. This includes prioritizing groups for testing and guidance on collecting specimens to allow for use of nasal swabs and self-collection of nasal swabs.
Hospitalized patients and symptomatic health care workers are first on the list, followed by symptomatic patients in long-term care facilities; symptomatic patients older than 65; symptomatic patients with underlying medical conditions; symptomatic first responders; people with severe respiratory illness of no known cause; and symptomatic staff or inmates in a correctional facility.
People who do not have symptoms, according to the CDC guidelines, should not be tested.
There apparently are no rapid turnaround (15 minute) tests available in this area, said Tara Macke, public health nurse for the department. But all medical clinics within the district are currently offering, or gearing up to offer, telemedicine services. People are advised to contact their health care providers to check on the availability of telemedicine services.
Whitman County reported Thursday four of the 12 cases of positive COVID-19 in the county have fully recovered and have been cleared from isolation. Troy Henderson, director of public health, said although the number of positive cases has remained stable for the past few days, it’s too early to tell whether the spread of the virus is abating.
“It’s hard to say because we still do not have enough testing capacity to get a good picture of what’s going on in the county,” Henderson said. “We have been increasing testing for the last couple of weeks and we’re stable at one a day.”
But it would require several hundred tests, he added, of both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients to determine the true extent of the infection.
“And we do not have the testing capacity,” to test people who are not showing symptoms, he said.
Although tests that require only 15 minutes for confirmed results are somewhere in the pipeline, Henderson said those tests are not currently available in Whitman County. Test results are being sent to one of four laboratories in the state and most tests from Whitman County go to LabCorp in Spokane.
There are no cases of COVID-19 in Garfield County and four confirmed cases in Asotin County.
Kayeloni Scott of Nimiipuu Health said there was nothing new to report at this time.
The Idaho Transportation Department said in a news release Thursday that rest areas in the state will remain open to support the delivery of goods and services throughout Idaho and the nation. Key rest areas will be cleaned more frequently to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The rest area on U.S. Highway 12 at Lolo Pass, however, has been closed, including the restrooms and visitor center, until further notice.
North Central Idaho residents filed a record number of unemployment claims between March 15 and April 4, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Industries hardest hit include retail and wholesale stores, and leisure and hospitality businesses. Claims in Clearwater County jumped from 25 on March 14 to 81 on April 4; Idaho County went from eight claims to 99 in the same time period; Latah County 29 to 254; Lewis County three to 39; and Nez Perce County leaped from 29 claims to 429 in the same time period.
In Washington, the highest number of initial unemployment claims from March 29 to April 4 came in the construction, retail trade, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, and manufacturing sectors. Asotin County claims rose from 176 to 196 in that time frame; Garfield County’s claims went up from nine to 32; and Whitman County jumped from 383 to 438.
Several medical clinics in Moscow and Pullman are offering telemedicine appointments through audio and video. Most insurance plans cover telemedicine visits at the same rate as in-person visits. People are advised to call their clinics to find out if their medical needs can be addressed by telemedicine.
Anyone seeking more information may access the public health websites at: www.idahopublichealth.com/district-2/novel-coronavirus or www.doh.wa.gov/.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Medical Campus developed a modified greenhouse to ensure the safety of health care professionals while they are testing patients, according to a news release. The modified greenhouse has been altered with bubble insulation, silicone, a floor base and sunlight reflectors to help personnel test without the risk of getting contaminated with infectious droplets or contact with the patient. The total cost of the greenhouse was $700.
