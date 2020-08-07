Road crews will apply chip sealing and fog coating to several Nez Perce County roads starting next week, the county announced Thursday.
Speeds will be reduced to avoid windshield damage, and traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car, according to a county news release. Work will be done from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Chip seals will be done Monday at Dippel Road, Allmon Drive, Theissen Road and 21st Street; Tuesday at Rosenkrantz Road, Reservation Road, 28th Street and East Powers Avenue; Wednesday at East Powers Avenue, Grelle Avenue and Lindsay Creek Road; and Thursday at Lindsay Creek Road. Fog coating will be done Sept. 17 on Dippel Road, Allmon Drive, Rosenkrantz Road and Theissen Road; Sept. 18 on 21st Street, Reservation Road and 28th Street; and Sept. 19 on East Powers Avenue, Grelle Avenue and Lindsay Creek Road.
Those seeking more information can contact the county road department at (208) 799-3060.