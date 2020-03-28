A Nez Perce County resident died of complications related to COVID-19, the local district of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Friday.
It is the first coronavirus-related death in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, where the infectious illness has just begun to emerge as ramifications of the pandemic continue to spill into every corner of life. The repercussions include a possible postponement of Idaho’s May 19 primary election, closures related to stay-home orders in both states and the resulting economic fallout.
According to a news release from Public Health — Idaho North Central District, the person who died was older than 80 and had age-related health issues. The news release did not reveal the gender or place of residence of the victim, but said it involved a case that had previously been announced.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the patient who died as well as the families of the people who are being affected by this outbreak,” said Carol Moehrle, district director. “The health of the residents, staff and community we serve is our top priority. We will continue to work with health care professionals to support the care of the patients, the safety of the health care workers and the well-being of the people in our district.”
There have been four confirmed cases in Nez Perce County and one in Idaho County. Statewide, 230 people have tested positive for the disease and there have been four deaths.
Whitman County announced two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and a Lewiston nursing home revealed one of its residents has the illness. Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Director Mindy R. Bradley released a statement saying the patient is “under isolation precautions consistent with recommendations from state and federal health authorities.”
According to the statement, the facility adopted “robust protocols to greatly limit the risk of exposure” of its residents to COVID-19 and is also developing isolation measures to limit its spread. Those measures include things like temperature checks of residents and staff multiple times per day.
The new Whitman County cases involve men who are both in their 50s and are self-isolating in their homes. Troy Henderson, director of Whitman County Public Health, said he recently received 310 test kits and a shipment of personal protection equipment that is being distributed to health care facilities.
“We will try to pick up our testing because of that supply,” he said. “It’s nice to have a few days you can test most anybody that needs to be tested rather than having to ration.”
Also on Friday, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney asked Gov. Brad Little to delay the primary election scheduled for May 19 and close all polling places.
“The recommendations by federal, state, and local public health authorities to limit public interactions makes the use of traditional polling places on Election Day extremely hazardous if not logistically impossible,” Denney wrote in his request. “As a result, we are considering alternative means within Idaho Code to be able to conduct this election and maintain public health and safety.”
He and the state’s 44 county clerks are urging voters to sign up for absentee voting. Registered voters with valid driver’s licenses can request the ballots online at IdahoVotes.gov/vote-early-idaho.
The Nez Perce Tribe issued a stay-at-home order for its reservation and is implementing a midnight-to-6 a.m. curfew.
“At this time, we find it in the best interest of our people to further emphasize social distancing,” said Nez Perce Tribe Executive Committee Chairman Shannon Wheeler. “There is so much we don’t know about this virus, yet we do know that social distancing is effective.”
According to the order, residents are required to stay home to the maximum extent possible. Trips outside of the home should be limited to those of necessity, such as getting essential supplies. The order does not require people to stay indoors, but “distancing must be maintained and publicly used equipment must be avoided,” according to the news release.
Children are asked to be accompanied by an adult when out in public.
The curfew will not apply to people who are working or traveling.
The city of Lewiston rescinded its emergency order closing all dine-in restaurants and bars, and banning all gatherings of more than 10 people because of overlap with the stay-at-home order issued by Little. Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard issued the closure order Wednesday and Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order later the same day.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will open a toll-free number Monday for Idahoans to call with questions about COVID-19 or the stay-at-home order. The number, 1-888-330-3010, will be staffed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
