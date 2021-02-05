An internal dispute among Nez Perce County Republicans has apparently been resolved without anyone resigning or being removed from office.
The dispute began a week ago, after Eric Peterson, vice chairman of the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee, wrote a letter to the editor supporting the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
The letter clearly indicates that Peterson was voicing a personal opinion and not speaking for the party. However, he also signed it as “vice chairman and former chairman” of the county central committee.
That prompted Central Committee Chairman Jim Evans to ask for Peterson's resignation. By identifying himself as an officer, he said, Peterson inappropriately gave readers the impression his views were shared by the party.
Evans threatened to call a special meeting to remove Peterson from office, if he didn't voluntarily resign.
That meeting took place Thursday evening. However, no one lost their position.
“I'm still vice chair,” Peterson said.
Prior to the meeting, he submitted a second letter to the Lewiston Tribune reiterating that his views regarding Trump were a personal opinion, and apologizing to members of the central committee for any misunderstanding.
Evans said the dispute had been resolved, but declined to provide further details. He indicated the county party will decide during its next regular meeting later this month whether any additional information will be released publicly.
The letter calling for Peterson's resignation, as well as a string of comments from party members, were posted on the Nez Perce County Republican Facebook page earlier this week, but they've since been removed.
