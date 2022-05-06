Nez Perce County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Coleman is asking for the public’s patience as court officials sort through a crush of new felony cases and other criminal and civil cases that have clogged the court system.
A backlog of cases caused by delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic is adding to the problem.
“We had a 19 percent increase in felony crimes for prosecutors to handle,” he said in a news release.
From March 2021 to March of this year, 450 felony cases were filed in Nez Perce County District Court. That compares to 379 cases during the previous 12-month period. There are 233 open felony cases.
There has also been a dramatic uptick in the number of serious mental health cases.
“We have filed 27 percent more mental health cases than the previous year,” Coleman said.
Domestic violence cases, which can result in felony or misdemeanor charges, are up 12%.
Prosecutors are also preparing for two first-degree murder trials. The jury trial for Clyde Ewing, who is alleged to have killed Samuel Johns at his Lewiston home on Jan. 8 of last year, is scheduled to begin May 17. James R. Brashear, who is accused of shooting his former son-in-law, John Mast, in the Rosauers parking lot in February of last year, is set to go to trial July 5.