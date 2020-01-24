Nez Perce County voters may not be surprised to learn that Prosecutor Justin Coleman announced his reelection bid Thursday. But their curiosity may be more than a little piqued by his decision to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent.
Coleman ran unopposed in 2016 to replace former Republican Prosecutor Dan Spickler, who retired that year. He said the decision to go independent stems from his belief that the office shouldn’t be affected by partisan politics.
“I will continue to focus on doing what’s right for the citizens of Nez Perce County and will not get caught up in political infighting,” Coleman said in a news release announcing his reelection campaign. “Justice has no party affiliation. I feel strongly that the elected prosecutor shouldn’t either.”
In a follow-up interview, Coleman said the negative stigma that can follow Democrats in ruby-red Idaho wasn’t much of a factor in his thinking.
“I haven’t experienced that to the extent that some people have,” he said. “And I don’t know if it’s partly because the prosecutor’s position tends to be viewed as a nonpartisan position, even though most prosecutors do party-affiliate. But I’ve always had broad support from the local Democratic Party, and I feel like I’ve gotten good support from both sides of the aisle, really.”
Still, running as a Democrat may have had some bearing on Coleman’s election-night numbers from 2016. He collected 13,430 votes countywide, 1,826 fewer than Republican state Sen. Dan Johnson, who also ran unopposed. But county Auditor-Recorder Patty O. Weeks said name recognition may account for much of Coleman’s “undervotes” because Johnson has been an elected official for years, while Coleman was a political newcomer.
Weeks, a Democrat who repeatedly has won office without opposition, wasn’t thrilled by Coleman’s decision to leave her party. But she accepted it.
“I really feel that at this level of government, it doesn’t matter what your party affiliation is,” she said. “It matters how well you do your job and how you treat people.”
Coleman agreed. He said that with a variety of Republicans and Democrats holding office in the county, he needs to be trusted to give solid legal advice no matter the issue and no matter the official.
That extends to the criminal realm too, even though politics frequently gets entangled in topics like criminal justice reform.
“In criminal cases, there certainly is no room for a partisan position,” he said. “You prosecute the cases that come before you, and you make sure that you seek justice for the victim, and even the defendants in the cases.”
Nez Perce County Democratic Party Central Committee Chairman Pete Gertonson said he hadn’t heard about Coleman’s decision to leave the party until Thursday afternoon, and reserved comment until he had time to digest the news and speak to Coleman.
Coleman, 40, is a graduate of Lewis-Clark State College and the Penn State Law School. Prior to his election, he practiced at the Lewiston law firm Clements, Brown and McNichols before moving into the prosecutor’s office, where he became the senior deputy prosecutor under Spickler.
In his announcement, Coleman touted some high-profile criminal convictions his office achieved during his first term and various criminal justice reform programs he started, like the county truancy court and animal cruelty unit. He also said he standardized misdemeanor prosecution procedures and increased transparency through community town hall meetings and outreach on social media.
Coleman isn’t the only Nez Perce County elected official who switched parties recently. Coroner Josh Hall, who won office as a Democrat in 2018, joined the Republican Party last fall. Hall said politics has little bearing on his office, but he wanted to become a Republican because that party’s positions align more closely with his personal beliefs.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.