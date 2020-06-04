The Nez Perce County Treasurer’s Office is reminding property owners that June 22 is the deadline for paying the second half of their 2019 property taxes.
Payments may be made in person, but masks and social distancing measures are required in the courthouse at 1230 Main St. in Lewiston. Payments may also be mailed to P.O. Box 896, Lewiston, ID 83501. Those postmarked after the deadline will be subject to a 2 percent late charge and 12 percent annual interest calculated from Jan. 1, 2019, to the date of payment, according to the treasurer’s office.
Credit card payments are accepted in the office, by calling (844) 323-4117 or by visiting client.pointandpay.net/web/NezPerceTreasurer/. The card processing company charges a fee for each transaction.
Taxpayers will not receive a reminder in the mail prior to the deadline. Payment stubs were attached to the tax bill mailed to property owners in November, and the treasurer’s office requested that the stubs be included with payments.
Those with questions may contact Treasurer Barbara Fry at (208) 799-3030 or barbfry@co.nezperce.id.us.