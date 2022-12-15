Senate narrowly OKs anti-marijuana amendment

Scott Grow

As soon as he saw his assessed value notice this past June, Rod Smith knew there was a good chance his property tax bill would be going up in the fall.

Based on last year’s strong real estate sales, Nez Perce County estimated the market value of his Lewiston home had nearly doubled, from about $198,000 to almost $389,000.

Tags

Recommended for you