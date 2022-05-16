Lewiston precincts 1 and 2 — Lewiston Community Center

Lewiston precinct 3 — Trinity Lutheran Church

Lewiston precincts 4 and 7 — Nazarene Church

Lewiston precincts 5 and 9 — Nez Perce Masonic Lodge #10

Lewiston precinct 6 — Lewiston Police Training Center

Lewiston precinct 8 — Echo Hills Church

Lewiston precincts 10 through 22 — Nez Perce County Fair Building

Rimrock 23 — Nez Perce County Courthouse

Foothills 24 — Lewiston Community Center

Tammany 25 — Nez Perce County Fair Building

Lapwai 26 — Lapwai City Hall

Leland 27 — Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Lenore 28 — Lenore Community Activity Center

Peck 29 — Peck Community Center

Gifford 30 — Gifford Community Hall

Culdesac 31 — Culdesac Community Center

Webb 32 — Lapwai City Hall

