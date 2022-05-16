Lewiston precincts 1 and 2 — Lewiston Community Center
Lewiston precinct 3 — Trinity Lutheran Church
Lewiston precincts 4 and 7 — Nazarene Church
Lewiston precincts 5 and 9 — Nez Perce Masonic Lodge #10
Lewiston precinct 6 — Lewiston Police Training Center
Lewiston precinct 8 — Echo Hills Church
Lewiston precincts 10 through 22 — Nez Perce County Fair Building
Rimrock 23 — Nez Perce County Courthouse
Foothills 24 — Lewiston Community Center
Tammany 25 — Nez Perce County Fair Building
Lapwai 26 — Lapwai City Hall
Leland 27 — Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Lenore 28 — Lenore Community Activity Center
Peck 29 — Peck Community Center
Gifford 30 — Gifford Community Hall
Culdesac 31 — Culdesac Community Center
Webb 32 — Lapwai City Hall