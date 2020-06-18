Nez Perce County will temporarily open certain offices earlier and reduce Friday hours to better accommodate public use, according to a news release Wednesday.
Offices for the county commissioners, personnel, Planning and Building and Social Services will now be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon starting this Monday and running through Oct. 2.
Traffic in those offices is light after noon on Fridays, according to the news release, and the county commissioners wanted to offer hours before 8 a.m. and during the lunch hour for the public to conduct business.