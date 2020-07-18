Nez Perce County took a pass on a $200 million property tax relief proposal Friday, saying the risks outweigh the potential reward.
County commissioners Don Beck, Douglas Zenner and Doug Havens voted unanimously to opt out of the plan, which Gov. Brad Little announced in June.
“When the governor first proposed it, it sounded like a good opportunity,” Zenner said during Friday’s commission meeting. “But the more I went through it, it becomes a little perplexing — especially when we found out the attorney general had an opinion letter.”
In the letter, he said, the attorney general’s office said it couldn’t offer a definitive conclusion regarding the legality of the governor’s proposal, but advised that “caution should be exercised.”
As proposed by the governor, the program would allocate as much as $200 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to Idaho cities and counties to pay salaries and benefits for their public health and public safety employees, such as firefighters and police officers. To qualify for the payments, local governments must commit to passing the savings along to taxpayers by reducing their fiscal 2021 property tax levies an equivalent amount.
The concern, Zenner said, is that if the county accepts the money and it’s later determined to be an unauthorized use of the federal dollars, the Legislature might try to stick local governments with the bill.
“It sounds like a Catch-22,” he said. “If someone determines these expenses were inappropriate, the Legislature is going to say they want the money back. They’re going to come after revenue sharing or something else. So, it looks good on paper, but my decision is to opt out of the proposal.”
Havens echoed those sentiments, saying “when you read the fine print, it’s somewhat risky. And I’m not willing to take the risk.”
Besides passing the savings on to taxpayers, local governments would also have to freeze their fiscal 2021 property tax collections. They couldn’t take any part of the standard 3 percent increase in property tax revenues or tap any forgone taxes banked in previous years, meaning the available revenue for nonpublic health/public safety departments would be limited.
Friday was the deadline to opt in to the program.
A complete list of participants won’t be available until next week. Regionally, however, Idaho, Clearwater and Latah counties all opted in, as did Moscow and Lewiston. Most, though, submitted nonbinding letters of interest, indicating that they could still back out of the program if their concerns aren’t fully addressed.
