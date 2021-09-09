A split Nez Perce County Commission approved a $55.4 million budget for fiscal year 2022 this week that includes the maximum 3 percent increase in property tax revenues allowed by Idaho law, but an ongoing growth spurt has pushed the levy rate to its lowest level since 2011.
How those factors actually affect property tax bills largely depends on assessed values, which have risen sharply over the last year. But even property owners who have seen big jumps in value will benefit from the increased pace of building in the county, Auditor-Recorder Patty O. Weeks said.
“Because of that overall growth, including that huge increase in new construction, it spreads the tax base out and lightens the burden,” Weeks said.
All that growth has created a higher demand for county services, so the budget also includes about $400,000 for new positions in various departments. They include a customer service position and a new attorney in the prosecutor’s office, an addressing specialist in the building department, an appraiser and support staffer in the assessor’s office, a jailer at juvenile detention and a new patrol deputy for the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office also saw eight promotions over the last year, adding to the growth in salaries and wages.
Commissioners Douglas Zenner and Don Beck voted in favor of the budget with the 3 percent increase, while commission Chairman Douglas Havens supported a budget with a 0 percent increase. Now that the budget has been approved, the county will collect approximately $19.4 million in property taxes for the 2022 fiscal year, compared to $18.7 million for 2021.
Like most governmental entities around the country, Nez Perce County got a sizable infusion of cash from the federal government over the last year in the form of COVID-19 relief grants. It received about $900,000 from the CARES Act last year, and used much of the funding for personal protective equipment, including items that helped keep the 2020 election safe, Weeks said.
More of the CARES dollars were distributed in the form of small grants to small businesses that were struggling to survive during the pandemic. The city of Lewiston funded a similar program during its last fiscal year.
But the biggest chunk of federal aid came this year with the passage of the American Recovery Plan Act. That measure will send a total of $7.8 million to Nez Perce County over the next two years. The county has already received the first half of the allotment, and county commissioners recently dedicated $1.75 million to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport to incentivize a deal with United Airlines for service to Denver.
County officials still need to have more detailed discussions about how to use the rest of the money, and Weeks said they won’t commit to any projects until the federal government finalizes rules on how it may be spent.
“We only have the interim final rules,” Weeks said. “Until we really know the end result of those rules, it would be prudent to wait and see.”
There is already specific language in the interim guidelines about broadband internet projects, so some early discussions have been about allocating $1 million to a multiagency project to extend high-speed internet into more rural areas of the county. Other broadband projects could improve the reliability of public safety and emergency communications for law enforcement and other agencies.
Other rules indicate the ARPA funding may be spent on public safety projects like water and sewer upgrades, so the county is hoping some money can be dedicated to the infrastructure that will be needed for the proposed new county courthouse, Weeks said.
“We haven’t gotten together to really discuss and prioritize,” she said, noting the wide time frame allowed for agencies to spend the money. “So we’ve got time to plan and discuss and come up with the best use for Nez Perce County.”
