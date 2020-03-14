The public may now report ethical violations by governmental entities or officials on the Nez Perce County website, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Justin Coleman.
Coleman said the new resource will give the public an easy way to report violations and ensure that they can be investigated and corrected by his office.
“The prosecutor’s office has a responsibility to investigate and handle special crimes such as open meeting violations,” Coleman said in the news release. “The electronic submission form will help streamline the complaint process and make it possible to start formal investigations quicker than before.”
Coleman requested that those who file a complaint be as detailed as possible. The form can be found at www.co.nezperce.id.us/ElectedOfficials/Prosecutor/GovernmentEthicsComplaints.aspx. A link is also available on the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Facebook page.