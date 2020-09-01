The Nez Perce County Commission opted Monday to table the acceptance of a privately built road in the eastern Lewiston Orchards over concerns regarding signage and road striping.
County Road and Bridge Department Director Mark Ridinger said property owner Howard Estate built the short, paved road this spring to serve approximately six five-acre lots north of the intersection of Burrell Avenue and 23rd Street, just outside the Lewiston city limits. And while commissioners complimented the quality of the construction, they put off formal acceptance until the developer agrees to complete certain improvements.
That could come as early as next week if the estate responds favorably to the conditions, which Commissioner Douglas Zenner instructed Ridinger to spell out in an official letter. They include centerline and shoulder striping, painted “stop bars” on the pavement at the road’s two stop signs, a “no outlet” sign to alert motorists that the new road — Orchard Avenue — is not a through road, and “no parking” signs at the cul-de-sacs at either end of the road.
Zenner said that since the county would be taking ownership of the road, his primary concerns were its ongoing maintenance and that the road is up to county standards for the provision of services like garbage, mail delivery and school busing.