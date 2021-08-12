A Nez Perce County man in his 50s died of COVID-19, according to figures posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website Wednesday.
The man’s death marks the 62nd related to the virus in Nez Perce County. North central Idaho has seen 118 total deaths, including five among people in their 50s.
The region added 80 new cases Wednesday, including 33 in Nez Perce County, 17 in Asotin County, nine in Latah County, eight apiece in Whitman and Clearwater counties, four in Idaho County and one in Lewis County.
Asotin County reported six current hospitalizations and a 14-day count of 142 cases. The county has also tallied 37 “breakthrough cases” among fully vaccinated people since July 1, with 25 of those coming since Aug. 1.