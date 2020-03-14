The Nez Perce County Auto License Department will be closed Monday and Tuesday for regional training on new Idaho Transportation Department software, according to county Assessor Dan Anderson.
Employees in the office have been testing the new procedures since mid-January to ensure the functionality of the updated software, Anderson said in a news release. The Idaho Department of Transportation expects to go live with the software sometime in June.
The auto license office will reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.