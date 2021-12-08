The Nez Perce County vehicle licensing office is now a vendor for Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation registration of recreational vehicles like boats, snowmobiles and ATVs, creating what Assessor Dan Anderson called a “one-stop shop.”
Separate payments will be required for the Parks and Recreation registrations. The change took effect Tuesday after the Nez Perce County Commission approved Anderson’s request to add the Parks and Recreation licensing service to those already offered in the office. Anderson said the services could have been added sooner, but he first wanted to make sure the state’s computer software functioned properly before asking his employees to take on the extra duties.
Owners previously had to use the Parks and Recreation office at Hells Gate State Park to secure their registrations locally, Anderson said. “Now they have an option.”
Those with questions may call Vehicle Licensing at (208) 799-3026 for more information. The office also restored Wednesday hours this week, and is now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.