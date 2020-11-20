The Nez Perce County Auto License Office will be closed all of next week so staff can work on a backlog of vehicle registrations and titles primarily caused by the problematic rollout of a new state computer system over the last several weeks.
County Assessor Dan Anderson, who administers the office, said it has been closing Wednesdays so his employees can try to catch up with the undone piles of paperwork. But since the office is also going to be closed next Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, Anderson decided to shut down for the whole week so they will have three full days to work on the backlog.
Anderson said the computer problems are a statewide issue, so people from other counties have been inundating the Nez Perce County office for their auto license needs. That has added to the already-long lines that have developed since the state Department of Motor Vehicles software rollout began in early October.
He encouraged people to use options other than coming to the office when it is open, like mailing their registrations or completing them online. There is also a drop box on the west side of the Nez Perce County Courthouse at 1230 Main St. where completed paperwork may be deposited.
The DMV has also offered an emergency extension on expiring vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses. Noncommercial vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses that expire between September and December now have until Jan. 31 to renew. The department has also expanded its online services at itd.idaho.gov/itddmv.