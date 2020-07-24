The Nez Perce County Driver’s License Office will close at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 because of in-service training planned for the afternoon that day.
Normal operating hours will resume Aug. 6 by appointment only. In order to ensure social distancing, the number of patrons scheduled will be limited. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office asks those who have appointments to enter the building alone.
Those who want to make an appointment with the driver’s license office are asked to call (208) 799-3138 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.