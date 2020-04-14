Nez Perce County K-9 gets equipment grant

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office K-9 has been awarded an $1,100 grant from Hero K9 to purchase equipment.
The grant was made possible by donations from residents in Nez Perce County, a sheriff’s office news release said.
IKar, the county’s K-9, will receive a made-to-order multi-threat vest valued at $950 purchased from Safariland in Jacksonville, Fla., and a Ranger K9 Trauma Kit valued at $150 by Hero K9, which will be shipped to the sheriff’s office.
The trauma kit includes veterinary-grade supplies from the Veterinary Hospitals Association in South St. Paul, Minn. Hero K9 is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to provide necessary equipment and training to public safety K-9s.
IKar is a Belgian Malinois assigned to Deputy JR Gregory. IKar has gained a Narcotics Detection Certification and may acquire a Patrol Certification before this summer, the news release said.