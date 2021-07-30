The Nez Perce County jail went on lockdown Wednesday evening after one inmate tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher.
Scrimsher said the lockdown is a precaution for the safety of staff and inmates in the jail.
“Right now, it appears to be an isolated incident,” he said. “We’re locking down until we know if more people have it.”
The jail will remain on lockdown while it waits for more inmates to receive their COVID-19 test results. However, testing is voluntary.
“We’re providing testing for the ones who want it,” Scrimsher said. “If they’re not showing symptoms, they don’t have to be tested.”
Inmates are separated into holding cells, he said, with roughly 20 people to a cell. As of Thursday morning, the jail logged 107 inmates.
“The main change is going to be no visitation,” he said. “Just so we don’t have back-and-forth interaction with the public.”
The lockdown marks the first time a case of COVID-19 was reported in the jail.
“Until this incident, we’ve been very fortunate,” Scrimsher said. “We always try to take safety precautions to prevent it.”