The Nez Perce County Treasurer’s Office is reminding property owners that the first half of their property taxes is due Dec. 20, and the second half is due June 20.
Property tax bills have been mailed to county property owners, and a news release from the office said those who own multiple properties should verify they received a bill for each parcel. They may contact the treasurer’s office or Treasurer Barbara Fry at (208) 799-3030, or email barbfry@co.nezperce.id.us if they have not received bills or require more information.
Information on payment options, electronic notices and deadlines may also be found at www.co.nezperce.id.us/ElectedOfficials/Treasurer.aspx. Mortgage lenders do not notify the treasurer’s office when a lien has been satisfied. If property owners receive a notice on their bill that a mortgage company will be paying their taxes and the lien is satisfied, Fry requested that they verify if the taxes have been paid with her office.
To ensure accurate payment processing, the office asked that taxpayers include a payment stub or parcel number with their payment. Mailed payments must have a postmark on or before the due date to avoid late charges and interest.
Taxes may be paid at the treasurer’s office located in the county courthouse at 1230 Main St. in Lewiston or by mail to P.O. Box 896, Lewiston, ID 83501. Payments may be made by credit card at the treasurer’s office, by calling toll free (844) 323-4117 or online at https://client.pointandpay.net/web/NezPerceTreasurer/. The credit card company charges a fee for the service. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After-hours payments may be left in the drop box on the west side of the courthouse.