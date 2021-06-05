Nominations for Nez Perce County Farm Service Agency county committees are open June 15 to Aug. 2.
The election of agricultural producers to the county committees provide a link between the agricultural community and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to the Farm Service Agency website.
The elections will be held this year for the local administrative area No. 3 in Nez Perce County, which includes the north boundary of the Clearwater River, west to Cottonwood Creek and Mission Creek, and east to the county line.
The agency is committed to increasing participation of farmers and ranchers, especially women and minority groups, the FSA said. Begin-ning farmers and ranchers are also encouraged to become involved.
Nomination forms and election materials are available on the FSA website: bit.ly/3z5OGIw. Nomination forms can also be picked up and dropped off at local FSA offices. Voting will take place this fall.
Anyone seeking more information may contact Diana Hart or Tricia Uhlenkott at (208) 816-5236.