Citing community safety and the potential for a large financial loss in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the Nez Perce County Fair board elected to hold a “4-H-only” fair this year.
That means no carnival, no exhibits, no vendors, no entertainment and no public admission — just kids, their families and their animals.
“You can’t have much of a fair without a carnival,” board Chairwoman Gwen Heitstuman said. “The carnival is a big draw.”
And without those gate receipts and other sources of revenue like vendor fees, fair Secretary Jan Alldredge estimated that the operation could lose upward of $50,000. That loss would make it difficult for the fair to survive, fair Manager Mike Orton added.
Board members discussed the issue at length during their regular meeting Wednesday night. And after considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases and a multitude of factors out of their control, they decided to go with 4-H Youth Development Coordinator Judy Floch’s plan to at least reward her kids with opportunities to show and sell their livestock projects.
One phrase came up repeatedly during the discussion of holding a full or scaled-back fair: It’s a gamble.
Board member Russie Hastings, of Lewiston, was heartsick over the decision, but said adults could deal with missing a year of things like open-class exhibits and corndogs. But Hastings said the young people of the county have already had so much taken away by the pandemic — from sports to graduations to all the things in between — that she and the other board members backed the 4-H-only concept and directed Floch to keep planning the effort.
The 76th annual fair had been scheduled for Sept. 24-27, with the theme of “See the Beauty and Bounty of Nez Perce County.” Part of Floch’s plan is to move the cattle show to the weekend before the fair to help limit the number of people at the fairgrounds and make social distancing easier. There have been preliminary talks with the Lewiston Roundup to keep the approximately 90 head at the Roundup grounds, she added.
Still, maintaining 6 feet or more of separation between people will be a challenge. There are about 400 kids with 4-H projects in Nez Perce County this year, Floch said, and when family members are included, the fairgrounds will have to deal with more than 1,500 people. But there are only about 40 sheep and goat projects this year, so she should be able to keep the sheep barn from getting crowded.
There are 145 swine projects, however, so Floch proposed putting siblings together and taking unused space in the sheep barn to create more space. Another problem will be the fairgrounds’ livestock wash rack, where 4-H kids groom their animals for their shows. Floch said it is too small to maintain distancing, so having kids go one-by-one would take days.
“We’ll have kids here at 3 in the morning washing steers,” she said.
Any static entries like poster projects can be dropped off one day, judged the next and picked up on the third day to limit people at the fairgrounds. And the rabbit and poultry entrants can follow a similar plan, dropping off their animals early in the week and taking them home right after they are judged.
Floch said a 4-H-only fair could cost as little as $5,000, including prize money, judges’ pay and some straw bedding for the animals. Hastings noted that she is judging for free at some fairs this year, and suggested that other judges be asked to donate their services as well.
“This is an unusual situation, and if we can help each other out it would be to our advantage,” she said.
The 4-H program is close to booking a company from Boise for a virtual livestock sale that could also allow a limited number of in-person buyers. And “barn captains” can be assigned to care for the animals since their owners won’t be able to spend the usual hours in the pen with them.
Board member Bob Carlton, of Lewiston, said he was worried that the fairgrounds would have to lay off staff if this year’s fair lost a lot of money. Revenue has been a problem for the facility this year, Orton said, with canceled events costing about $35,000 just in the first few months of the pandemic.
Board Member Tony Havens wondered if renting spots to a small number of local food vendors and allowing limited paid, public attendance could salvage some revenue and allow a scaled-back fair to go forward. But Orton said the fair’s expenses would basically stay the same and there would still be a hefty loss. And he said about half of the fair’s volunteers have said they don’t plan on working this year.
Orton also said he met with public health officials last week, and they pointed out that many attendees and vendors would come from out of the area and possibly bring more cases of COVID-19 with them. That would make the fair responsible for increasing the number of cases in the community, he said.
The final nail in the coffin was the possibility that the board and staff could go forward with all the work necessary for a full or scaled-back fair, only to have it canceled at the last minute because of reinstated lockdowns if the coronavirus continues to surge.
“It’s coming up too soon without any answers,” Heitstuman said.
