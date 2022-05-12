The deadline to cast an early ballot in Nez Perce County’s primary election is 5 p.m. Friday, the Auditor Recorder’s Office announced this week.
Those who want to vote early may do so today or Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Auditor Recorder’s Office, located at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, 1230 Main St., Lewiston. Only Nez Perce County residents may vote there.
Those casting absentee ballots have until Election Day on Tuesday to turn those in. The ballots must be received by the Auditor Recorder’s Office by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Absentee ballots may be hand-delivered or mailed to the Auditor Recorder’s Office, 1230 Main St., Lewiston. They must be received by the office no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday, regardless of their postmark.
Nez Perce County polling sites will also be open for in-person voting from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A list of poll locations, as well as other voter information, can be found here: bit.ly/3MkkMWJ.
The Nez Perce County Auditor Recorder’s Office may be contacted at (208) 799-3020.