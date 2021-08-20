Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith has been sworn in as a special assistant United States attorney, allowing her to work more closely with federal agencies to combat the area’s most serious crimes.
Smith will continue her duties at the prosecutor’s office, but the additional appointment will give the office access to more resources and allow greater authority to be directly involved in bringing criminal charges in the federal courts, according to a news release from Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman.
“Our office has a new tool to handle some of the worst cases we deal with, like child pornography and sex trafficking, and it will allow us to seek longer prison sentences for the most dangerous felons in our community,” Coleman said in a statement.
Smith was recently sworn in by acting United States Attorney for the District of Idaho Rafael Gonzalez Jr. She will work closely with local FBI agents and other assistant United States attorneys operating out of the Coeur d’Alene office. The partnership will allow for the utilization of federal charges and sentencing guidelines that focus on providing greater penalties for persistent and violent criminals than might be obtained in local courts, according to the news release.