Nez Perce County deputies searching for wanted man, after he fled from a stopped car

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a subject who a deputy suspected of fleeing from a stopped car Sunday.
John R. Brewer, 37, is wanted on a felony warrant through Nez Perce County and several misdemeanor warrants from surrounding areas, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Brewer is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
According to the news release, a deputy made contact with a suspicious vehicle, which Brewer was suspected of riding in. The passenger in the front seat fled the scene on foot, and a search by deputies, along with officers from the Idaho State Police and Lewiston Police Department, came up empty, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about Brewer to contact an officer.