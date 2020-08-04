The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to contact the sheriff’s office if they spot Jerry Glass Jr., who is believed to be the man who fled the scene of a crash of a stolen vehicle this weekend in the Waha area.
The sheriff’s office asks the public not to confront Glass, 49, but to notify law enforcement instead. Glass is described as a white man, bald on top of his head, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan shorts and a short-sleeve, camouflage T-shirt. He is known to frequent the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Pullman and Spokane areas.
Law enforcement said Glass drove away from a traffic stop in Whitman County on Sunday morning and crashed a stolen vehicle later in the Waha area. Authorities believe Glass fled on foot off the main Zaza Grade into the canyon. He was last seen near Soldiers Meadows Road and Webb Ridge Road, a sheriff’s office news release said.
A tribal ranger located a wallet in the road that was later identified as belonging to Glass. A check of local cabins in the area by deputies located a broken window and law enforcement believe Glass was inside the cabin and issued commands for him to surrender, but he exited the home out the back of the cabin and was confronted by neighbors on an adjacent property. Glass then fled on foot crossing Soldiers Meadows Road into the woods, the news release said.
Deputies searched the area on foot for three hours with the help of the Nez Perce County Air Posse and a drone flown by Nez Perce Tribal Police, but were unable to find and apprehend Glass, the news release said.
Glass was still at-large Monday afternoon.