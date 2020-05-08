There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday by Public Health – Idaho North Central District, but a Nez Perce County man in his 80s has died from the disease, bringing the district’s death toll to 19.
The district covers Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties and the Nez Perce Reservation. Nimiipuu Health did not report any new cases Thursday.
There were also no new cases reported in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington. No deaths from the disease were reported in Asotin, Garfield or Whitman counties, either.
As Idaho and Washington begin to loosen restrictions put in place by the governors of each state to flatten the curve, the importance of continuing social distancing practices, wearing masks in public and good hand hygiene remain.
“We’re extreme creatures of habit and right now we’re having to change those habits,” Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said. “We have to pre-think what we are doing right now. If we see a cluster of people getting grocery carts near the front of the store, we need to remind ourselves to keep our distance.”
COVID-19 infections typically occur through close contact, where water droplets from an infected person make their way into another person’s body, usually through the mouth, nose and eyes. Those infected droplets can be released into the air through talking, singing, breathing, coughing and sneezing. When those contaminated droplets enter another person’s mouth, nose and eyes, those people may develop a potentially deadly infection or they may become an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, with the potential to infect others.
Importance of masks
Masks should be worn to minimize an infected person’s ability to contaminate others with their virus-laced water droplets.
The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is about 0.12 microns in size, which is smaller than the pores in the typical cloth mask. But the virus travels in larger water droplets infected people exhale, which means wearing a mask is a great way for an infected person to minimize their risk of infecting someone else, said Dr. Anubhav Kanwar, who specializes in infectious diseases, tropical medicine and traveler’s health at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
“By wearing a mask you are preventing those secretions, those droplets from traveling big distances,” Kanwar said. “It’s not about protecting you, it’s about protecting other people, but if everyone does it, we have a chain of protection.”
Tri-State Memorial Hospital instituted a policy that everyone wears a mask, and Kanwar believes it is helping minimize subsequent infections.
Myklebust wears a mask when he shops because his staff is coming into close contact with people infected with the disease on a regular basis.
“I could be a carrier and not know it. I may have it, I don’t know, but I don’t want to infect another person,” Myklebust said. “If I see a person not wearing a mask, I keep my 6 feet distance.”
Before COVID-19, most people did not think about the problems associated with being close to others in public or being near someone sneezing or coughing, Myklebust said.
“We have to change our behaviors because before we never thought about it,” Myklebust said.
If people are not going to be close to others, then they do not need to wear a mask, but if a person cannot control how close people may get to them, having a mask on is helpful, Myklebust said.
Myklebust suggests people wearing a mask be mindful not to touch their face with unwashed hands, which can be a challenge. Myklebust and Kanwar both suggested the best practice when going in and out of a store would be to wash hands before going in, then wash hands before taking a mask off and placing it in a secure location, like a paper bag, and then washing hands again.
Masks should be cleaned regularly, Myklebust said.
Hand hygiene and disinfecting
Sick leave at the Lewiston Fire Department is the lowest it has been in Myklebust’s six years as chief. Firefighters are wearing masks on calls, and they are cleaning more than ever before, he said.
“It makes a difference,” Myklebust said. “It will help us extremely in the rebound process to keep our distance, wear masks when we are in situations where we can’t keep our distance and practicing good hand hygiene. It’s important our community numbers don’t go up so we are not frozen in a phase (of the state’s COVID-19 rebound process).”
In time, Myklebust believes the community will get used to social distancing, wearing masks and practicing good hand-washing practices.
“How we wash our hands is important because studies have shown there are areas that are not cleaned, which is why we need to devote at least 20 seconds to washing our hands with either soap and water or with alcohol,” Kanwar said, noting that between the fingers and around the nails are typical areas where hand washing has failed to kill viruses.
Nez Perce Reservation cases at 16
There are now 16 positive COVID-19 cases for the Nez Perce Reservation, out of a total of 53 people tested, Nimiipuu Health spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said.
“We are continuing to test, and are fortunate to have the capability to receive same-day results,” Nimiipuu Health Medical Director Kim Hartwig said. “We are doing all we can at this time to ensure the safety of everyone.”
At this time, contact tracing is being done, but so far there is no indication of community spread, Scott said. Nimiipuu Health tested all individuals that were possibly exposed to a positive individual because of the closeness of the community.
“It is important to remember that this virus does not discriminate,” Hartwig said. “Anyone is susceptible to contracting the virus. There is no individual, family, organization or business that is at fault for the virus being in our community.”
Nimiipuu Health is asking “the public to be mindful of the subtle but devastating ways that COVID-19 can spread in a community.”
“Experts noted that COVID-19 asymptomatic children can be a significant transmission vector of the illness in a community,” Scott said. “This emphasizes the continuing importance of abiding by the Nez Perce Tribe’s ‘Stay at Home’ order and social distancing.”
Idaho Foodbank calls for donations
The Idaho Foodbank is seeking donations of money, proteins, canned fruits and vegetables, grains, pantry staples, dairy and personal care items.
The Idaho Foodbank has a fully operational facility at 3331 10th St. in the Lewiston Orchards.
Because of the pandemic and the subsequent layoffs and school closings, the food bank is supporting more people than it ever has before, according to a news release. For every dollar donated, the food bank can provide food for up to five meals.
More about the Idaho Foodbank can be found at www.idahofoodbank.org.
Asotin County Landfill to reopen Monday
The Asotin County Regional Landfill will open to the general public who self-haul Monday.
All transactions will be required to be made via credit or debit card or through existing charge accounts. Cash and check transactions will not be accepted at this time. Wood waste and recycling continue to be available at no cost.
Household hazardous waste dropoff will be available during regularly scheduled hours on Wednesdays and the first and third Saturdays of the month, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The free convenience dumpster that has been available to the public will be discontinued.
The public is encouraged to come to the landfill only if absolutely necessary, and people should consider coming during a weekday to reduce congestion and long wait times on Saturdays.
