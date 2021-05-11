The Nez Perce County Commission unanimously approved a professional services agreement Monday with the Nez Perce Tribe that authorizes the county to contribute up to $27,436 for an archaeologist to monitor construction at the new Cherrylane Bridge for the disturbance of tribal cultural resources.
The agreement is part of a deal between the parties to remediate the recent discovery of buried artifacts at the construction site on the Clearwater River. The discovery briefly led the county commissioners to issue a stop-work order just as construction on the bridge was set to begin. But the county and tribe quickly came to a verbal agreement that requires the county to contribute $50,000 to an ethnographic study of the lower Clearwater River and fund additional archaeological work at 10 sites on the lower Snake River.
Under the terms of the agreement, work on the bridge will temporarily stop upon the discovery of archaeological remains of items like pit houses, tool caches, hearths, building foundations or human remains. If human remains are discovered, all work within 150 feet will stop while the tribe and other partners work out a plan for removal. Work within 50 feet will stop for all other types of discoveries, according to the agreement.
The federally funded, $21 million project to replace the century-old Cherrylane Bridge has been in the works for almost two decades. The new bridge will be built approximately 70 feet upstream and will consist of an 800-foot, four-span steel plate girder bridge with a 12-foot travel lane and 8-foot shoulder in each direction.