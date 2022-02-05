The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is looking for volunteers to work as campground hosts in the forest this summer.
Campground hosts are needed at Laird Park, Little Boulder and Elk Creek; Washington Creek and Kelly Forks; Wilderness Gateway and Powell; O’Hara; Fish Creek; Spring Bar; Red River; and South Fork and Castle Creek.
Volunteer campground hosts are front-line representatives of the U.S. Forest Service and interact with members of the public daily. Typical duties include informing visitors of recreational opportunities, answering questions from visitors, monitoring campground sites for fee compliance and other duties.
Campground host applications will be accepted as long as positions are vacant. Applications are usually reviewed in March and hosts are selected in April.
Anyone wishing more information may visit the forest web page at go.usa.gov/xtVRH or call the local forest district office.