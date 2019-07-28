POWELL — The newly detected Crab Fire, burning in a mixed conifer forest 6 miles east of Powell in the Beaver Creek drainage near the Bear Mountain Lookout, has covered about 47 acres.
The fire was reported at about 10:25 a.m. Friday and has been staffed with smokejumpers. Helicopters and single-engine air tankers are also being used in the effort to suppress the blaze, according to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
Four other wildfires, covering a combined 1.25 acres, were also detected on the Forest Friday.
The Barren Hill Fire has burned 117 acres. It started June 30 in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area 17 miles southwest of Powell and is being allowed to burn to restore natural processes to the landscape.
Managers are urging people to use caution when visiting or working in the forest. That includes making sure campfires are extinguished, refraining from parking or driving on dry grass and refraining from using any open flames during windy conditions. Late July and early August mark the traditional start of the heart of the fire season in north central Idaho.