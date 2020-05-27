KAMIAH — The 2020 Kamiah Rodeo is scheduled for June 20 and 21 at the Clearwater Valley Roundup Association rodeo grounds on Hill Street.
Events begin with an all-you-can-eat cowboy breakfast from 6-10 a.m. at the rodeo grounds clubhouse. Cost is $8 per person; children ages 5 and younger can eat for free.
The rodeo begins at 6 p.m. on June 20. Tickets cost $10 per person, but children 7 and younger will be admitted for free. There will be a Dancing in the Dirt event following the rodeo.
Activities on June 21 include the cowboy breakfast from 6-10 a.m.; slack events begin at 9 a.m. That day is Family Day and tickets are $35 for two adults and three youth from ages 8 to 18. Single tickets are $10.
Rodeo events include bull riding, ranch broncs, barrel racing, team roping and junior events. The rodeo is sponsored by Bar X Ranches and entries are open until filled. Anyone seeking more information about entries may contact Tucker Cool at (509) 679-1243 or email barxranches@gmail.com.
Tryouts for Kamiah Rodeo Royalty will be held at 1 p.m. June 6 at the rodeo grounds. Contestants must be 12 to 18 years old as of Jan. 1, 2020, and live in Idaho, Lewis, Nez Perce, Clearwater or Latah counties. Dress requirements are long-sleeved white Western shirts, plain blue or black Western-style jeans, Western cowboy hat and cowboy boots. The royalty applicants will ride in the grand entry both days of the rodeo and the winners will be announced during the Sunday performance.
Anyone seeking more information about the rodeo may contact Lennie Bentz at (208) 451-5278 or Lee Pearson at (360) 981-4573.