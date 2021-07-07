It’s been seven weeks since Lori McCann was appointed to the Idaho Legislature, and she hasn’t let the “part-time” nature of the job slow her down one bit.
McCann, 60, has been cramming as much as possible into her days, meeting with education officials, constituents and elected leaders all across the 6th Legislative District, which includes Nez Perce and Lewis counties.
“I’m trying to meet as many people as possible,” she said. “I think I could be doing something every day. If I’m not speaking at or attending an event, people are calling to ask that I look into problems they’re having.”
McCann was appointed to the 6th District’s House A seat, which was previously held by Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger. Von Ehlinger resigned in April, after a 19-year-old House intern accused him of raping her following a dinner date.
Serving in the Legislature “has been on my bucket list for a long time,” McCann said.
It’s an interesting time to be living the dream, though.
She comes into the position at a time when there are deep divisions among Republicans nationally and statewide, as well as between Republicans and Democrats. As she considers her goals for the coming year, building relationships to take things in a more positive direction is at the top of the list.
“I really do believe we’re all trying to do what we think is right and follow our beliefs,” McCann said. “For some on the far right, I might not agree with their approach or strategy, but I think we’re all trying to get to the same place, just by different roads.”
She doesn’t underestimate the challenge, though.
“I’m not naive,” she said. “Just because I’ve been able to work through problems in my career doesn’t mean that will necessarily work in the Legislature.”
McCann moved to the Lewiston area in the 1970s when her father, Earl Trigsted, was hired as a teacher and head football coach at Lewiston High School.
She got a job as a legal secretary after high school. Her parents wanted her to go on to college, but she was making decent money and enjoying life, so she passed on that option. She later worked her way up from secretary to legal assistant, paralegal and office manager. She and her husband also own a ranch and livestock operation and a commercial real estate business.
McCann then had an opportunity to teach classes and run the legal assistance/paralegal program at Lewis-Clark State College. As part of the deal, she had to complete her undergraduate degree in education, which she received when she was in her 40s.
Education remains one of McCann’s top priorities. She currently sits on the Idaho Business for Education board of directors, as well as the Idaho Community Foundation board, and is the incoming president of the LCSC Foundation Board.
She expects to pick up von Ehlinger’s assignments on the House Agricultural Affairs and Commerce and Human Resources committees. However, she’s hoping to swap his position on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee for a seat on the Education Committee, which meets at the same time.
The way she sees it, education is a fundamental service that government needs to provide for the people. It’s the intellectual infrastructure that complements the state’s physical infrastructure.
“I think we (the Legislature), as a body, need to do a better job supporting education,” she said. “If we’re going to be proponents of education, we need to put our money where our mouth is and support it.”
Education and education funding is one of the dividing points in the House Republican caucus right now, but McCann thinks her life experiences can help address that — along with a few tips from Coach Trigsted.
“If you fall down, don’t sit there and cry. Get up and figure out how to go forward,” she said. “I grew up with that philosophy.”
Another piece of sage advice she got from a family friend was that, when you’re talking, you aren’t listening.
“I’m a talker. I like engaging with people,” McCann said. “But I need to focus on listening. I’m going to listen to constituents, listen to what people have to say. That’s my plan.”
She said people can contact her by phone or online, at (208) 743-5517, or lmccann@house.idaho.gov.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.