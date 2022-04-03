NAME: Sarah McLain
TOWN: Lewiston
MOVED FROM: Central Texas
MOVED WHEN: December 2021
REASON FOR MOVING HERE: To be with the love of my life who was born and raised in Lewiston.
HOW WERE YOU WELCOMED WHEN YOU MOVED HERE?: Everyone we’ve met has been so warm and friendly. Love the small-town charm!
WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT THIS AREA?: We love the beautiful parks and gorgeous scenery.
WHAT DON’T YOU LIKE ABOUT THIS AREA?: In Lewiston there doesn’t seem to be many indoor activities for kids during the winter.
------
NAME: David and Karen Meadows
TOWN: Lewiston
MOVED FROM: Hanna, La.
MOVED WHEN: June 2019
REASON FOR MOVING HERE: Husband was offered job at CCI/Speer as maintenance machinist.
HOW WERE YOU WELCOMED WHEN YOU MOVED HERE?: People were extremely welcoming. So helpful and friendly. Proved the “southern hospitality” theory wrong.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT THIS AREA?: Small town, beautiful views, low crime, AWESOME weather (yes, even the summer!), NO BUGS, SNAKES, or HUMIDITY, safe place to raise our daughter.
WHAT DON’T YOU LIKE ABOUT THIS AREA?: The restaurant food is tasteless. People think because we’re from Louisiana we want “spicy” food as in “hot.” No, we just like food with flavor, seasoning, taste. The property taxes are pretty outrageous!
------
NAME: Darlene Lambert
TOWN: Lewiston
MOVED FROM: Clackamas, Ore., in December 2012. Rented place in Reubens for six months, purchased home in Clarkston, sold in 2020, moved to Lewiston, purchased current home in 2020.
MOVED WHEN: See above
REASON FOR MOVING HERE: Husband was born in Orofino, had family living in Clarkston, came for a visit, fell in love with the small-town feel, friendly people, safer/less traffic.
HOW WERE YOU WELCOMED WHEN YOU MOVED HERE?: When we first moved here, we were out in Reubens with only one car for the two of us, so getting out to socialize and meet people was a challenge, but having his extended family here made it easier.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT THIS AREA?: Less traffic, the weather (blue sky, not rain all day, and four seasons), less population, open land, friendlier people (that seems to be dwindling with new population growth); small-town feeling.
WHAT DON’T YOU LIKE ABOUT THIS AREA?: Current changes I have noticed: less road maintenance (plowing, potholes, etc.), raise in property taxes and affordable housing; seems to be more issues with homeless, drugs in Clarkston; seems to be some “hinky” things that go on behind the scenes with local councils and boards of certain organizations.
-----
NAME: Richard Hanson
TOWN: Lewiston
MOVED FROM: Fresno, Calif.
MOVED WHEN: April 2, 2018
REASON FOR MOVING HERE: I retired from the city of Fresno working in the Communications Center for the police department. I had worked for the city for about 39 years. In 2011, I married Nancy Hanson, who was born and raised in Lewiston. She has siblings in the LC Valley and the Coeur d’Alene area. Plus two of her kids from a previous marriage live in Lewiston. We made several trips to Lewiston between 2012 and 2017, and had decided to move back to Lewiston after I retired.
HOW WERE YOU WELCOMED WHEN YOU MOVED HERE?: We had already worked on establishing a life in Lewiston before the move. With siblings, family and friends here, as well as a church we were attending, we had no problems with acceptance. I have been encouraged to not boast about our life here, at least on social media.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT THIS AREA?: 1) The lower cost of living. 2) The solitude, even living near the airport. 3) Having family nearby. 4) The amazing sunsets and views.
WHAT DON’T YOU LIKE ABOUT THIS AREA?: It seems like it takes longer to schedule companies to do maintenance around the property. But, since we’ve been living with COVID-19 scares for the last two years, that might be part of the problem.