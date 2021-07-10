‘New ways’ to look at art

The new director of Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts and History is preparing to engage the community and students on campus with art displayed in its gallery this fall.
Emily Johnsen, an avid hiker and climber from the Northeast, brings nearly 10 years of experience in coordinating exhibitions at William Paterson University to the role.
“At my previous job, we did a lot of interdisciplinary projects that involved working with arts and sciences to explore the ways they overlap,” Johnsen said. “I want to show audiences art in new ways they maybe haven’t been introduced to before.”
Prior to her position in New Jersey, Johnsen spent three years in the for-profit art industry at a commercial gallery in New York City. She also holds a master’s degree in visual arts administration from New York University.
Johnsen replaces the former director of the center, Debi Fitzgerald, who left the position in May. Johnsen came on board in early June.
“I’m looking forward to giving students career experience and job training through various work study and internship positions,” Johnsen said. “I’m also planning to get involved with Beautiful Downtown Lewiston.”
Her focus for the valley involves community outreach, and she’s already begun connecting with representatives from organizations including the Nez Perce National Historical Park and the Nez Perce County Historical Society and Museum to build on existing partnerships.
“We’re excited to have her here on campus,” said Erika Allen, LCSC’s director of college advancement. “What’s great about the position is that it helps develop the center as a hub for artists, curators, educators and leaders to focus on the arts.”
The center’s 12,000-square-foot building, located in the heart of Lewiston at 415 Main St., underwent restorations one year ago to replace its aging brick exterior. The college acquired the historic building via donation in 1991.
“Coming out of the pandemic, I think people are looking forward to engaging more in public programming,” Allen said. “The center is in an ideal location to offer that type of support.”
Johnsen actively participates in the American Alliance of Museums on its Environment and Climate Network and recently presented at a conference for the Association of Academic Museums and Galleries.
She also grew up with horses and is eager to connect with some of the riding communities in the area.
“I’m just happy to be here,” Johnsen said. “And I’m very open to meeting different people and engaging with them.”
The center is showcasing a few multicultural exhibitions in the near future, including one focusing on contemporary Persian art. Its next display, curated by Exhibit Coordinator Tirazheh Eslami, will be open to the public Sept. 24 through Dec. 10.
