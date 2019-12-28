OLYMPIA — In less than a week, some children may need to remain in booster seats well into middle school.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee approved updated regulations on car and booster seat use, which go into effect Wednesday.
Local news media reported the new rules require children older than 4 years, but shorter than 4’9” and who have outgrown their child harness seat, to use a booster seat. That means most kids will need a booster seat until they are 10 to 12 years old.
They also said children younger than age 2 must use a rear-facing car seat until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by their seat. And kids ages 2 and at least 4 should use a forward-facing, age-appropriate child harness seat until they reach the seat’s height or weight limits. Many seats can accommodate children who weigh as much as 65 pounds.
Drivers will be ticketed if a passenger younger than age 16 is not using the correct car seat, booster seat or seat belt based on their age, height or weight.
University of Washington pediatrics professor Beth Ebel regularly sees kids 8 to 12 years old with preventable injuries, even if cars are driving at slow speeds, like 30 miles per hour. She cares for injured children at Harborview Medical Center.
“Catastrophic car-crash injuries we’ve seen to children’s brains, organs and nervous systems might have been preventable had the child been buckled in the correct car seat,” Ebel said.
There are significantly fewer serious injuries and deaths when toddlers are in rear-facing seats, which better protect their developing heads and necks.
“When I talk to parents about child safety, they say, ‘Why isn’t this the law?’ ” Ebel said. “Now that Washington law is updated, more families will follow these guidelines and more kids will come home safe. At the end of the day, that’s what’s important.”