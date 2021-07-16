New Wallowa County fire results in evacuation notice

TROY, Ore. — A series of Level 3 evacuation notices for Troy, and surrounding areas were issued by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening because of the rapidly growing Elbow Creek Fire.
Level 3 is the highest level of evacuation and means people should leave the area immediately. A Level 3 order was issued for the Eden Bench area at about 4 p.m. Thursday and for Troy to the Wild Cat or Powwatka Bridge and roads along Wallupa and Wildcat creeks at about 6 p.m. Thursday. More evacuation information is available on the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
According to a news release from the Umatilla National Forest, the fire was about 1,000 acres in size Thursday evening and growing rapidly as it moved through dry grass and timber.
Firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry and other agencies responded to the fire, according to the news release. It started near Mud Springs just north of the Grande Ronde River and about 10 miles southwest of Troy.
It was first reported at 2:32 p.m. Thursday.