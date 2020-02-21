ASOTIN — The trial for a Superior Court judge charged with six sexual misconduct felonies has been set for May 4 in Asotin County.
Judge Scott D. Gallina, who was arrested in April, will return to the courtroom as a defendant for the trial, which is expected to last roughly four weeks. He is facing charges of second-degree rape, indecent liberties and four counts of third-degree assault in connection with alleged crimes against two courthouse employees.
Spokane County Judge Michael Price, who is presiding over the Gallina matter, has issued a scheduling order that outlines how the case will proceed. The last date for hearing motions to change the trial date a third time is set for April 16.
Hundreds of Asotin County residents are expected to receive jury summons for the high-profile case. Gallina and his defense attorney, Carl Oreskovich, opted not to seek a change of venue, so the trial will take place in the county where the alleged crimes occurred.
However, Price has not ruled on which courtroom will be used. At Gallina’s last hearing in Spokane, Price said he planned to tour the Asotin County Courthouse on a weekend to determine whether District or Superior court would be suitable.
Gallina, 56, who denies any wrongdoing, remains out of custody on paid administrative leave. He served as the Superior Court judge in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties for five years, before being arrested April 10 following an investigation by the Washington State Patrol.
Nine women reported varying degrees of workplace sexual misconduct by Gallina during the investigation. The women said the judge routinely made sexually suggestive comments and touched them in a sexual manner without consent, according to court documents.
