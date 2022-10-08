The Washington State University Police has had growing pains over the past few months, and a new administration team has taken charge of restructuring to get the station on track after troubling times.
The department has experienced a chaotic few months after the university launched formal investigations into the station when a past employee was accused of allegedly having sexual relations with multiple people on campus while on duty in March, and past administration failed to properly report the issue.
The agency received two internal investigations: Compliance and Civil Rights investigated the past employee, Sgt. Matthew Kuhrt, and Human Resources investigated administrative personnel, which has since concluded. The three administrative figures, Chief of Police Bill Gardner, Assistant Chief Steve Hansen and Capt. Mike Larsen, have chosen to retire, leaving an opportunity in police leadership.
Gary Jenkins, former chief at the Pullman Police Department, was appointed chief of police at WSU Police in August. Dawn Daniels, former administrative sergeant and acting police chief during the Human Resources investigation, was appointed assistant police chief around the same time.
Daniels said the transition was challenging, as she essentially skipped three or four ranks in one day and was doing four jobs at the time of the investigation. Jenkins had recently retired from the PPD when he got a call from the Vice President in Finance and Administration asking him to come back to work. Both Jenkins and Daniels said remaining officers at the agency rallied together to make a plan to move forward, which eased the transition of authority.
“I think a lot of people think I stepped into a big mess, but it really wasn’t,” Jenkins said. “Everyone here wants change, and it’s unusual to get a whole group that all wants the same thing, that rarely happens.”
One of the first things Jenkins did in his new role was meet with all the staff to see where their head was. He said he was glad to hear they all wanted to move in the same positive direction, and were there for the right reason of wanting to do a good job.
“The biggest thing to know is that the officers that are here are the ones that aren’t going to tolerate what happened,” Daniels said. “And we’re not going to put up with that until we step forward and say enough’s enough.”
Both Jenkins and Daniels felt it was important for all staff to know they have the ability to bypass the regular chain of command if they feel they aren’t being heard. This means officers and employees at the department have license to report any misconduct outside of the station, including to Human Resources, Compliance and Civil Rights, or Finance and Administration. Jenkins said it’s unusual for law enforcement because the agency is a paramilitary organization, but it’s important to make employees feel comfortable reporting issues.
Daniels said the department is also working to address specific behaviors and extinguish them at the source. One such issue is “normalizing behavior,” which is defined as brushing off issues by saying “they’re just like that” or enabling hurtful actions. She said by addressing and eliminating normalizing behavior at entry level, the agency can quash issues that cause major harm.
Jenkins said an issue with past administration was people didn’t feel like they were being heard and there wasn’t a lot of communication or feedback. Jenkins and Daniels have made it a point to communicate with employees and approach issues by having open and honest conversations.
“We’re starting to see officers realize they aren’t hitting their heads on the wall when they bring something forward,” Daniels said. “It isn’t an instant ‘no.’ I’ll be honest, for a long time you quit bringing things forward if you already know what the answer is going to be.”
Jenkins said there wasn’t a lot of validation from upper management, and he is making a point to tell officers when they’re doing a good job. They’ve become intentional about providing feedback and making sure everyone at work feels heard.
The department also addressed providing mental health assistance to employees. Jenkins said the station has entered into an agreement with a mental health professional to provide regular assistance and check-ins with staff. The agency is also applying for a grant to fund the expansion of mental health services. The station has two peer counselors and wants to add more, and there are hopes to purchase exercise equipment and hire a fitness consultant to work with staff.
Jenkins said the department is working on getting accredited with the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, or WASPC, which will help add credibility to the agency.
Staff with the department understand they’ve lost trust from the community and university after recent incidents, and Jenkins said the station is working on engaging with students, faculty and staff to rebuild that trust. The department recently met with the Graduate and Professional Student Association, which invited them to a senate meeting. They also met with students in the CUB during National Coffee with a Cop Day to answer questions and interact with the WSU community.
“We’re evaluating all of our relationships with different groups on campus,” Daniels said. “And, we’re inviting them to come in, critique us and give us feedback to make sure the community is able to be served properly.”
The agency is also working to help educate more people about the existence of police department. Jenkins said their social media has been dormant, but they are working on making a presence online to let people know they’re here.
Jenkins has an agreement with the university to work as chief through February, but he’s discussing the possibility of staying longer. He said six months isn’t a long enough time to make a big change in the department. Daniels plans on being assistant chief until she retires in four to six years.
“This is really a fantastic opportunity to mold the department into something great,” Jenkins said. “Everybody can be proud to be part of and the university can be proud of as well.”
For more information about the Washington State University Police Department, visit police.wsu.edu.
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com or on Twitter @Emily_A_Pearce.