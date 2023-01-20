A new subdivision and potential sale of the Quail Ridge Golf Course are in the works.
Scott Rains, of Lewiston, and Colton Dudley, of Clarkston, want to develop 33 acres near Rivercrest and Pleasant View drives, according to a proposed subdivision plan submitted to Asotin County.
They also hope to buy the Quail Ridge Golf Course, located in the Clarkston Heights, but the sale has not been finalized.
“We’re really excited about it,” Rains said Thursday. “It’s a great golf course, and they’ve done a great job with it.”
The golf course deal should be completed by the end of the month, Rains said. He and his business partner have no plans to change operations at the 18-hole public course.
“We are keeping all of the employees, and our long-term plan is to keep it at 18 holes,” Rains said. “In the future, we may expand the clubhouse and add a nice restaurant. Right now, we’re just exploring the possibilities.”
As for the housing development, Rains said they recently purchased the acreage from Dr. Regan Hansen, and preliminary plans for the subdivision have been submitted. The developers met with county officials in early December to go over the process.
The proposed subdivision, known as “Clarksview Estates,” has to meet county regulations before it’s approved, a building official said. Requirements include an adequate water supply, approved septic systems and a fire access road.
“We’re making sure we cover all of our bases,” Rains said. “Our development team is working hard on this, and we’re in the process of conducting water studies and talking to Avista and Clearwater Power about the power lines in that area.”
If the subdivision makes it through all of the hoops, building lots can go on the market. An exact number of lots has not been determined, but they will range in size from 19,000 square feet to 42,000 square feet, Rains said. Engineer Warren Watts, of Clarkston, is assisting with the project.
Officials said development of the property near the golf course could take awhile. The plans have to go through the Asotin County Planning Commission for a recommendation, and then the three county commissioners will have final say. Public hearings are part of the process, and neighbors to the proposed development will be notified about the meetings.
If the new subdivision gets the green light, an access road near the golf course’s 16th hole may be developed, but the course would not be diminished, Rains said.
“I plan on living there,” Rains said. “It’s a beautiful area, and I’d like to add a few condos along the course someday.”
Quail Ridge Golf Course was originally developed in 1974 under a different name as a nine-hole course. Former owner Don Poe, of Clarkston, said an additional nine holes were added in 1991.
Rod Carlson acquired the business in 2001 with his nephew, Paul McCarthy and McCarthy’s parents, Dick and Joy McCarthy.
“The current owners have done an exceptional job at Quail Ridge,” Rains said.