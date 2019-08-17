Lewis-Clark State College now has a new tradition to welcome its incoming students to campus.
On Friday, LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton presided over the college’s inaugural convocation, a traditional ceremony that formally marks and celebrates the beginning of a new academic year.
With a similar feel and style to a commencement ceremony, the convocation gives students a taste of the “pageantry and symbolism that surrounds higher education,” Pemberton said.
During her remarks in the Activity Center on campus, Pemberton said it’s a time to celebrate LCSC’s new students and their “journey into the transformative experience that truly is higher education.”
“I’ll serve to help prepare you as an engaged citizen leader, not only to survive, but to thrive, in a world that is increasingly complex and truly global,” Pemberton said.
Along with LCSC’s commitment to prepare students to become successful leaders, engaged citizens and lifelong learners, Pemberton said students can expect small class sizes, excellent instruction and a high level of student-to-faculty interaction and support.
Following an introduction of new faculty, Vice President for Student Affairs Andy Hanson asked each student to take out a small token emblazoned with the words “learn,” “explore” and “lead.”
“The token you have received is a symbol of the educational journey on which you are about to embark on,” Hanson said.
He said the token, made of metal, will endure for years to come, just like the education the students will obtain at LCSC.
“We give you this token and hope you carry it with you to your graduation ceremony and wherever your personal and professional lives may take you,” Hanson said.
After a welcome speech from Student Body President Kason Seward, the new students ended the convocation by singing LCSC’s alma mater for the first time as Warriors.
After the ceremony, Pemberton said the event helps the students in attendance realize they are now part of a higher education community.
“This is the start of a tradition,” Pemberton said.
Classes at LCSC will begin Monday.
