New St. Joe’s CEO comes by way of Michigan

A Midwestern hospital executive was selected to lead St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston after a nationwide search.
Ed Freysinger will begin as St. Joe’s CEO on Nov. 3, replacing Jerry Dooley, who has served in the post on an interim basis since late June, according to a Tuesday announcement from St. Joe’s.
Dooley followed Tim Trottier, who retired after 18 months in the job as the top executive of the region’s largest hospital.
St. Joe’s administration, board of trustees and medical staff were highly involved in the decision to pick Freysinger, said Sam Skinner, St. Joe’s spokeswoman, in an email. Freysinger comes to Lewiston from the UP Health System – Portage in Hancock, Mich., where he was the CEO.
“(His) experience demonstrates his ability to lead hospital teams efficiently, while remaining focused on quality and growth,” said Ella-Mae Keatts, chairwoman of the St. Joe’s board of trustees, in a statement.
“He has a strong history of successful engagement with board members, providers and employees,” she said.
Freysinger’s employer on Michigan’s upper peninsula has a 36-bed hospital, a 60-bed senior living community, and two express care walk-in clinics. With 659 employees and 35 physicians on its medical staff, it’s the second-largest employer in its county.
Like St. Joe’s, UP Health System is a part of LifePoint Health, a holding company based in Brentwood, Tenn., with affiliated entities that own and operate facilities, like hospitals, in more than 80 communities.
Before working in Michigan, Freysinger was CEO of PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Ketchikan, Alaska, and CEO at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, in Hood River, Ore. He earned a master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s in business administration from Eastern Michigan University.
“I am excited to work with physicians, employees, hospital leaders, volunteers and community members,” Freysinger said in a prepared statement.
