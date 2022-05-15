ASOTIN — The sentencing date for a former Asotin County judge has been moved to 9 a.m. July 11 in Superior Court.
Last month, Scott D. Gallina, 58, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with sexual motivation on the first day of his trial. The third-degree charge is a felony, and the fourth-degree assault is a gross misdemeanor. Both charges were in connection with crimes against two courthouse employees who worked with the former judge.
Gallina, who served as a Superior Court judge in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, is facing between 13 and 27 months behind bars. His original sentencing date was postponed for a month due to the presiding judge’s availability.
Spokane County Judge Michael Price is handling the case. Prosecutors Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite represented the state Attorney General’s Office, and Gallina is represented by Spokane attorneys Carl Oreskovich and Andrew Wagley.