Chad Engle was appointed to the District 2 school board seat in the Asotin-Anatone School District on Monday night.
Engle replaces Chris Loseth, who resigned in October, after serving on the board for 19 years. Loseth’s resignation letter states he moved out of the district and is no longer qualified to serve as a director.
Engle has worked with UPS for the past 14 years. He also volunteers with the Washington Junior Achievement Program, which he believes will help him in his new role.
“I have been very enlightened to learn through (the program) just how diverse our students are, not only in our schools, but specifically in each and every classroom,” stated Engle’s application to become a board member. “It’s my opinion that we can in no way paint our current and future student bodies with the proverbial ‘one brush’ theory.”
Engle said his experience with budgets, management and team collaboration will also help him as a board member. He mentioned he has “the pure desire to always make the surroundings of myself, my family, and those around me, better.”
Engle will finish out the remainder of Loseth’s term, which will expire in December 2021.
In his resignation letter, Loseth said he enjoyed his time on the school board and made many friends while serving.
He said his decision to resign was made “with deep regret and a heavy heart.”
“There have been great times, also challenging times, but there has always been a core consistency over the years in the district,” Loseth wrote. “The consistency is the quality of the staff, management and board of directors over these many years and the wonderful students that we have all helped out with along their road to being ‘lifelong learners.’”
