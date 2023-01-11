New Pullman design to address bike lanes

Matt Gillis

PULLMAN — Main Street will not have a continued bike lane in new design plans for downtown Pullman.

The Pullman City Council met with Welch Comer team members to receive an update on Project Downtown. Welch Comer, an urban renewal company in Coeur d’Alene, reported they are 60% done with their final design stage. The project is still years away from being completed, but the firm reported it is making steady progress in its early development.

