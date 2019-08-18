New principal’s ties to Clearwater Valley Elementary run deep

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
KOOSKIA — Admitting he has a rather extensive job-appropriate tie collection that keeps getting more eclectic all the time, Joe Rodriguez is already comfortably settled into Clearwater Valley Elementary as its new principal.
“I’ve got a lot of ties,” said Rodriguez, holding out his whimsical wardrobe choice of the day, which depicted colorful images of children at play. “I started it a while back, and now I’ve got ties with all kinds of stuff on them, like Winnie the Pooh, Disney cartoons and these ones that are designed by kids.”
Serving as Grangeville’s director of technology for seven years, Rodriguez is looking forward to spending more time with students.
“I entered public education 14 years ago. I was working on my bachelor degree, and the first school district hired me as their director of technology,” Rodriguez said. “I was also required to teach at the time — career and technical education courses. I was in the classroom for seven years teaching, and I love the interaction with the students. When I took the position here as director of technology, I no longer had the option to work in the schools teaching classes. So I went back to school and got my master’s degree and wanted to become a principal. I finished that up three years ago and was just waiting for an opportunity.”
In love with the area and not wanting to move, Rodriguez was pleased to be offered the position at Clearwater Valley Elementary.
Acting as a fill-in principal for the school for the past couple of years, Rodriguez took that time to complete his education, making the transition a smooth one.
“I already know the staff, I know a lot of the students by name; I feel comfortable moving into the position just because I’m familiar with the staff,” he said.
Rodriguez plans to implement a more interactive approach with the students that will hopefully give them a better sense of security.
“Through my master’s degree in education, one of the things they emphasize is you should rarely be in your office. You should be out, interacting with the students,” he said.
While Rodriguez admits there are a lot of demands at the state level for evaluations, and endless paperwork, he said his goal is to create a workable balance that allows for those demands while still leaving the majority of his time free to spend with students.
— Janene Engle, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
A to Z Counseling discusses new crisis center in Orofino
OROFINO — Cindy O’Brien, owner and director of A to Z Counseling, spoke at the Orofino Chamber of Commerce meeting earlier this month about the Clearwater County branch of the Rural Crisis Center Network slated to be available in the near future.
A to Z Counseling, which opened in 2004, moved into the old Northside Medical Building in 2014.
“We initially served only those with mental health issues, then added a substance abuse program and a respite program for children with severe emotional disturbances for parents and caregivers, providing a safe place and skilled staff available to help,” O’Brien said.
The facility currently has four psychotherapists, two peer support specialists, as well as family support specialists. A case manager helps to connect clients to other community resources as needed.
A to Z Counseling will soon have three beds available on an outpatient basis. Clients may stay up to 23 hours and 59 minutes. This is not for residential or inpatient purposes. They will have time enough to sober up or calm down and get help with what needs to be done next.
The program is for adults only. O’Brien hopes to eventually open a space for adolescents as there is a real need for that resource here.
Calls will come from law enforcement or the hospital, if medical treatment is not appropriate, O’Brien explained. Clients might not require extended inpatient treatment, and they don’t want to end up in jail. The crisis center offers a safe alternative on a volunteer basis. There will be no lockdown, and they have the choice to leave. If officials feel the client isn’t safe to leave, law enforcement may be involved to help them get the help they need.
“I feel this will be a real asset to the community,” O’Brien said. “This community has often had to improvise to come up with solutions when there isn’t sufficient funding. There is no model to follow for this endeavor. We are pioneers and may have to adjust as we go.
“Of course, we want to be champions in breaking the stigma of realizing that people who struggle with mental health and/or addiction are not doing it by choice. It’s not something they signed up for and not something they can just stop — they need help, and that’s what we’re here for.”
— Elizabeth Morgan, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday