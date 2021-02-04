Students from Idaho who major in health care-related fields will have access to $1 million in scholarships over the next 10 years through a new partnership between Lewis-Clark State College and the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
LCSC will receive $100,000 annually to create a new scholarship program that will start in the fall semester.
The goal of the partnership is to address a shortage of health care professionals in rural areas of Idaho and to increase the number of first-generation graduates, stated a news release.
“(We) believe the Health Scholarship Program will enable and empower health care education and ultimately emerging professionals to make a significant, sustainable and very positive impact to and in the lives of students, communities and Idaho health care,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said in the news release. “Our most sincere thanks to the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health for helping us make truly life changing differences.”
To be eligible for the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Scholarship, students must be Idaho residents, have completed 26 or more credits, and they must major in one of LCSC’s health care programs. Applicants will also need an accumulative college GPA of at least 3.25 to receive a scholarship of $4,000 a year.
Students who maintain a GPA of at least 3.75 would be eligible for an additional $1,000.
The scholarship is renewable for as many as three years as long as the requirements are continually met. Students with a financial need will be given priority.