A total of 15 individuals paid for parking at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport on New Year’s Day, when the facility introduced the fees.
Most of the 80 passengers who flew out of the facility that day were dropped off, which is common during the holidays, said interim airport Manager Clarence W. “Bill” McKown Jr.
But even though it appears only a handful of passengers have paid so far, at that volume of use, the airport anticipates it will earn close to $200,000 in new annual revenue, said airport Authority Board Chairman Gary Peters.
McKown and Peters have spent the past couple of days monitoring how well the fees are working as they try to generate more money for the transportation hub that has been hampered by a number of challenges in the past two years.
Along with airport staff, they are educating the public about the change. The first 10 days in one of the 392 spaces in the main lot in front of the terminal cost $5 per day per vehicle, McKown said.
That fee drops to $4 per day per vehicle for days 11 through 20, and then to $3 per day per vehicle for any additional days. Passengers need to have their parking space number to use two identical kiosks inside the terminal near SkyWest’s ticket counters to pay.
The kiosks accept credit cards and generate a receipt that passengers don’t have to display in their vehicle, but should keep as proof of payment. People who left on trips before the fees were introduced will not be required to pay.
Cameras are being installed to record activity and make the main parking lot more secure.
“If someone does have some damage, report it to us right away,” McKown said.
A handful of free, short-term spots are in front of the terminal and on the east side of the terminal. They are for people picking up or dropping off passengers and customers of airport businesses.
Free long-term parking is available about one block east of the terminal in a gravel lot with 20 to 25 spaces. The entrance is on the east side of a Lewiston Fire Department station.
Airport officials are still deciding what penalties will be imposed for those who don’t follow the new rules, McKown said.
So far, people seem to be navigating the new system well, said Kim Borgen, airport landside operations manager, who has helped passengers at the kiosks.
“I think it went fairly smoothly,” Borgen said. “I didn’t hear any complaints from the public.”
The introduction of paid parking is part of a larger effort to revive the airport that last year lost Alaska Airlines’ Horizon Air. That airline had provided the majority of Lewiston’s commercial passenger service, with flights to Seattle and Boise.
The airport board has been trying to improve the facility’s relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration as it looks for airlines that will supplement SkyWest’s Salt Lake City flights and recruit a new manager. (See related story, Page 1B.)
The FAA expects airports to keep their costs as low as possible and generate a reasonable amount of revenue as part of being good stewards of properties paid for with taxpayer money, Peters said.
Spending $30,000 to set up paid parking is a part of that, he said.
The close to $200,000 in new annual revenue will help the airport have mandatory matching money available for FAA grants that pay more than 90 percent on infrastructure projects.
Upcoming work includes replacing the shorter of the airport’s two runways this year, redoing taxiways that link that runway with other parts of the airport, upgrading the lighting on the airport’s longer runway, resurfacing the airport’s longer runway, and in the longer term, replacing the terminal.
“(Paid parking) is a huge step toward the airport being self-sustainable,” Peters said. “This is going to be really favorable for us as we seek new projects. ... The (FAA knows) what you can afford. If you don’t have (the money), they go to the next project in line.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.